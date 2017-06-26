Morocco: HM King Mohammed VI Pardons 562 Convicts On Eid El Fitr

Rabat — With the advent of the blessed Eid El Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, HM King Mohammed VI has granted pardon to 562 persons who were convicted by different courts across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 374:

- 8 inmates benefited from the pardon over their remaining prison term.

- 356 inmates had their prison terms reduced.

- 10 inmates had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 188:

- 40 inmates benefited from pardon over their imprisonment term or remaining prison term.

- 4 inmates had their prison sentences dropped and fines maintained.

- 6 inmates benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines

- 138 inmates had their fines annulled.

Pardon is granted to a number of prisoners by the Sovereign on the occasion of religious and major national celebrations, notably at Eid El Fitr and Eid al-Adha (lamb sacrifice).