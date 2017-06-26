Liberia: INCHR Gets Voting Right At Ganhri

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights of Liberia (INCHR) says it has received 'A' status accreditation from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).

INCHR says the accreditation comes after a period of application, assessment and observation by GANHRI and other National Human Rights Institutions (NHRI). GANHRI is the governing body of all National Human Rights Institutions. The organization is based at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a release issued over the weekend, INCHR quoted the Chairman of GANHRI, Prof. Dr. Beate Rudolf, as saying the accreditation is a reflection of the hard work that the Independent National Commission on Human Rights of Liberia has put into the process by ensuring that Liberia fully complies with the UN Paris Principles for National Human Rights Institutions. In his message of congratulations to Atty. Bartholomew B. Colley, Acting Chairperson of Commission, Dr. Rudolf who is also the Director for the German Institute for Human Rights, said that the Liberia Human Rights Body has shown commitment in the promotion and protection of human rights in and by Liberia since it was founded in 2005.

By receipt of the 'A' status accreditation, the Commission's membership status with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has moved to voting member as required by Article 24.1 of the GANHRI statutes. The Commission can now vote at GANHRI meetings, and also stand for official positions in GANHRI's governance structures. The INCHR is already a full member of the continental governing body for NHRIs, Network of African National Human Rights Institutions (NANHRI).