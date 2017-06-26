Liberia: CDCians Reject Mulbah Morlu

Though Representative Julius Berrian lost the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) controversial primaries, it appears that he still enjoys the confidence thye party's leadership in electoral district#10.

Following the end of CDC peace jamboree speech delivered over the weekend by Standard Bearer George Weah, District#10 zonal heads, youth leaders, women wing signed a resolution, pledging support to Representative Berrian's re-election in impending elections. Berrian, who lost the recent primary to Mulbah Morlu, has resigned from the Coalition for Democratic Change, and is apparently heading to the ruling Unity Party, according to report.

The resolution signed by 34 zonal heads, copy of which is in the possession of this paper, rejected nominee Mulbah Morlu and reaffirmed commitment to supporting the party's incumbent lawmaker.

"We the officers and members of the District #10 Montserrado County, the Leadership of the Congress for Democratic Change do hereby pledge, commit and support Hon. Julius F. Berrian, Representative of District#10 second term representative bid," the resolution reads.

Giving reasons for rejecting loud-spoken Morlu, Vice Chairman for Mobilization, the district leadership thru the resolution, among others, accused the election commission of denying them from voting as original delegates who were vetted by the primary committee during the vetting process. According to the zonal heads, the process was characterized by frauds and inconsistency, and eventually degenerated into conflict.

The group says Representative Berrian has done well during his leadership, saying "Hon. Berrian's advocacy has led to the legitimate and Statutory Borough status of the Peace Island in the township of Congo Town, amongst other representations."