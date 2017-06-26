26 June 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Boakai Too Old for President

Tagged:

Related Topics

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

The National Chairman of the Liberia National Union or LINU says Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who is seeking the Liberian presidency, is too old for the nation's highest office.

Mr. Nathaniel Blamah made the observation over the weekend in Kakata, Margibi County, noting that the 74-year-old Vice President is not in touch with the youthful generation of today, so electing him President in such contemporary time, would be adding burden to the already overburdened country.

He continues that VP Boakai, who is Standard Bearer for the ruling Unity Party, has been in government for about 34 years without making any significant change, which is a clear indication that the Presidency under his leadership will bring only old ideas and outdated methods to the country, which has suffered 14 years of civil unrest.

Blamah, a kinsman of Boakai, says Liberia needs a youthful leader, who understands today's realities, noting that France, being one of the well developed countries in the world, just elected 39 years Emmanuel Marcon as President, further arguing that old age these days bring nothing but old ideas and weakness to the Presidency.

Under the watch of the Vice President, who closely works with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the economy is in shamble, health and educational sectors of the country are still in ruin. Vice President Boakai has failed to provide any useful suggestions to the current administration, despite being the second in command of the country.

The LINU, which conducted its 4th national primary, produced 38 aspirants to contest on the party's ticket for representative seats in the 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections. Blamah, who is not contesting the polls himself, explains that the party does not need crowd to take elective seats, adding that crowds are being rented, and actual people, who are qualified to vote in an electoral district, are far from the scene.

Liberia

Govt Closes Bong Technical College

President Ellen Johnson -Sirleaf has announced a government decision closing down the Bong County Technical College… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.