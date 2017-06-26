Liberia: Boakai Too Old for President

The National Chairman of the Liberia National Union or LINU says Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who is seeking the Liberian presidency, is too old for the nation's highest office.

Mr. Nathaniel Blamah made the observation over the weekend in Kakata, Margibi County, noting that the 74-year-old Vice President is not in touch with the youthful generation of today, so electing him President in such contemporary time, would be adding burden to the already overburdened country.

He continues that VP Boakai, who is Standard Bearer for the ruling Unity Party, has been in government for about 34 years without making any significant change, which is a clear indication that the Presidency under his leadership will bring only old ideas and outdated methods to the country, which has suffered 14 years of civil unrest.

Blamah, a kinsman of Boakai, says Liberia needs a youthful leader, who understands today's realities, noting that France, being one of the well developed countries in the world, just elected 39 years Emmanuel Marcon as President, further arguing that old age these days bring nothing but old ideas and weakness to the Presidency.

Under the watch of the Vice President, who closely works with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the economy is in shamble, health and educational sectors of the country are still in ruin. Vice President Boakai has failed to provide any useful suggestions to the current administration, despite being the second in command of the country.

The LINU, which conducted its 4th national primary, produced 38 aspirants to contest on the party's ticket for representative seats in the 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections. Blamah, who is not contesting the polls himself, explains that the party does not need crowd to take elective seats, adding that crowds are being rented, and actual people, who are qualified to vote in an electoral district, are far from the scene.