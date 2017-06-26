Liberia: Invest More in Primary Education

The Administrative Assistant to the President of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) Mr. Johnson F. Togba, is urging the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led government to invest more in the development of primary education in Liberia.

He made the call in a speech delivered during the 24th closing and thanksgiving program of the Liberia Marketing Association School System outside Monrovia.He says the education of young minds is an important step in preparing a child for future learning experiences, which have transformed how adults and parents view their importance.

Twenty-five (25) primary students received certificates from the institution during the program for their academic excellence.He notes that childhood education also offers learning experiences that benefit children throughout their educational career, which is very essential to historical synopsis of children education.The LMA Administrative Assistant cautious parents not to downplay childhood education because it is in that stage a young mind is prepared to meet future challenges, adding that they must also put the children on the right trajectory and guide them in the process of acquiring education.

He says while it is true that progress has been made, government still does not prioritize childhood education in the national plans, noting that when such policy is prioritized, it must be keenly monitored, evaluated and implemented. For his part, the Chairman of the Liberia Marketing Association School System Mr. Boakai S. Balo, assures parents of the school that the President of the LMA is planning to tour and assess facilities of the School System to give a facelift of all schools under the LMA.