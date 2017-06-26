Liberia: GVL Relocates Headquarters to Sinoe

Palm oil producing company, Golden Veroleum Liberia announced over the weekend that it will fully move its headquarters to Sinoe, where most of its concessions are located at the end of July, next month.

The company said staff members in Monrovia will be reassigned to headquarters office in Sinoe and sub offices in Grand Kru County, while at the same time maintaining a representative office in Monrovia.

GVL said the move is a part of a long standing plan in fulfilment of its commitment, which seeks to work with Liberians to take headquarters, real industries and factories to rural communities in southeastern Liberia. It added that ss part of the move, GVL will make available transportation from Monrovia to assigned counties and accommodation.

GVL core operation is concentrated in its concession areas in Sinoe and Grand Kru respectively as this is also in compliance with Government own decentralization scheme. GVL is expecting various government services to be made more available in Sinoe and Grand Kru not necessitating presence in Monrovia. It is the hope of GVL that banking, telecommunications and other social services be standardized to be able to greatly support GVL operations in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties.

The company operates a mini mill with an operating capacity of 5 tones per hour. The company's main mill is expected to be commissioned in July 2017. When completed, the main mill will be the largest oil palm factory in Africa. GVL believes oil palm - which has its origin in West Africa - is being brought home through large scale investment and with huge benefits for Liberia.

In 2009, GVL started exploring opportunities to operate in Liberia with the goal of helping the Liberian government to reduce poverty through the provision of jobs, community development, education and health. Bearing in mind such commitment, GVL is making hope a reality in the Liberian Southeast. Up-to-date, Golden Veroleum Liberia is happy to be the largest user of the Samuel Alfred Russ Port in Greenville, Sinoe County, and the biggest private sector employer in the Liberian Southeast. At least 3,600 Liberians are currently in the employ of Golden Veroleum Liberia. GVL seeks to employ 35-40,000 employees when fully developed in Liberia.