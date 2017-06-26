Rwanda: Arrest, Extradite Genocide Fugitives, Govt Tells Kenya

Prosecutor-General Jean Bosco Mutangana has urged his Kenyan counterparts to do everything in their power to ensure Rwandans suspected of various crimes, especially the Genocide against the Tutsi, are arrested and extradited.

The two countries have an extradition treaty.

The call was made Thursday during the National Prosecution Service Convention organised by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions of Kenya at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

At least 27 indicted Genocide suspects are believed to be hiding in Kenya, and, according to Mutangana, extradition requests have been sent to the East African country.

The meeting brought together prosecutors from Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda and other officials to discuss how to "uphold integrity for electoral justice."

Mutangana emphasised the fact that his office is working tirelessly to ensure that every suspected perpetrator of the Genocide committed against the Tutsi in Rwanda is brought book.

"In our quest to locate these fugitives, I called on the relevant authorities in Kenya to consider requests for extradition of Rwandans suspected of perpetrating in international crimes, notably genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity," he said.

Mutangana said the requests have been sent to Kenya where these suspects are said to be living to have them arrested.

Cooperation

The National Public Prosecution Authority has issued 27 international arrest warrants against Genocide suspects believed to be living in Kenya.

Mutangana told the meeting of the need for cooperation in criminal matters through mutual legal assistance framework that emanates from the existing treaty.

This will not only apply to international crimes like genocide, but other trans-national organised criminal syndicates that continue to emerge within the East African region; ranging from terrorism, and human trafficking to wildlife and drug trafficking.

"The key message delivered was about cooperation in criminal matters and building a professional network that helps smooth running of our work, especially with regard to information sharing on fighting crime to ensure our key responsibility as prosecutors of bringing to justice accused persons is realised," the prosecutor-general added.