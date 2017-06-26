Namibia: Emotions Run High As Namibia Qualify for World Cup

TEARS of ecstasy and despair flowed in equal measure as Namibia's women qualified for the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup, while their men's side narrowly lost out to South Africa.

In a thrilling women's final, Marcia Venter scored a last-gasp equaliser to force the match into a showdown and Namibia held their nerve to win the shootout 2-1, to send the team and their fans into raptures.

Namibia's men, however, could not emulate the women and South Africa's experience told as they ran out 2-1 victors.

In the women's final, Namibia's women got off to a great start when Marcia Venter scored a field goal after only two minutes.

South Africa were soon level when Cindy Hack scored a great goal from an acute angle, while they went 2-1 ahead on six minutes when Shelley Higgo scored from a Hack cross.

Namibia came back strongly and won a penalty when Jocelle Deysel was fouled and Gillian Hermanus made no mistake from the spot as Namibia drew level at 2-2 midway through the first half.

Namibia continued to attack and Deysel and Sunelle Ludwig both came close to scoring towards the end of the first half.

South Africa came back strongly in the second half, winning several short corners, but Namibia's defence stood firm with goalkeeper Petro Stofberg making some fine saves.

South Africa's pressure, however, told and they went 3-2 ahead with seven minutes to go when Hack scored her second goal with a great shot from the edge of the box.

Namibia put everything into the attack in the final stages and with barely 10 seconds left on the clock Marcia Venter scored from close range to send Namibia's fans wild with delight and the match into penalties.

In the showdown, Namibia immediately took the lead when Stofberg saved Kelly Madsen's shot, while Gillian Hermanus scored hers.

Shelley Higgo and Marcia Venter scored to make it 2-1 to Namibia, but then Stofberg pulled off another save to deny Celia Evans and seal Namibia's amazing triumph.

With the victory as African champions, Namibia has now booked their place at the Indoor Hockey World Cup which will be held in Berlin, Germany from 7 to 11 February 2018.

Namibia's men were not so fortunate as they came up against a slick and experienced South African side.

South Africa immediately took the lead when Keagan Robertson scored from a Jethro Eustice cross in the first minute.

South Africa continued to pile on the pressure, forcing several short corners, but Namibian keeper DJ Strauss brought off some fine saves.

South Africa went 2-0 up in rather fortuitous circumstances, as Domleo's shot was partially blocked by Strauss, but the ball trickled slowly over the line.

Cleak gave Namibia hope with a great solo goal early in the second half, when he beat several defenders to score from an acute angle.

Namibia had some more chances with Cleak and Liam Hermanus prominent on the attack, while a shot by Siabonga Martins was cleared off the line, but South Africa held on for the win to book their ticket to Berlin next year.

It was a crushing blow for the Namibian team and the tears flowed freely, but they showed that they have closed the gap on the powerful South Africans.

Namibian captain Maggie Mengo won the Player of the Tournament award for the women, while Heather McEwan of South Africa was the top goal scorer and Jamie Haasbroek of Zimbabwe the Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

In the men's competition, Namibia's Brynn Cleak won the Player of the Tournament award and DJ Strauss the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while South Africa's Keagan Robinson was the top goalscorer.

The president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, Abner Xoagub who gave the closing remarks, congratulated Namibia's women on their achievement.

"I am very happy with this achievement, they put in a lot of effort and money so I also want to thank their sponsors Seaflower. They have beaten South Africa a few times now over the past few years and in the final they kept their composure to qualify for the World Cup," he said.

Xoagub said Namibia's men were too defensive in the final.

"Our men were not offensive enough in the final, but they have also improved a lot," he said.

"I'd like to encourage more SADC countries to take up indoor hockey so that we can improve the standard in our region," he added.