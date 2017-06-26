The board chairperson of the Roads Contractor Company, Fritz Jacobs, says the entity has been crippled by historical debts.

He told the media last week that the RCC is not in its normal mode of operation.

"It is an extraordinary mode of operation because of the fact that we inherited a historically crippled organisation," he stated.

When dealing with a patient in the intensive care unit, Jacobs said, there are certain measures one has to undertake, and those measures are not "ordinary."

According to him, the new board has created structures which were not there during the previous administration, such as governance structures, board committees, terms of reference for the committees while they also started implementing measures on accountability.

He said they could have chosen to serve on other stable and cash-loaded boards, but did not.

"Why would you want (to grow more) grey hair in three years because you are serving a challenged organisation? It is because we have chosen to serve this country," Jacobs said.

He also spoke out against allowing foreign entities to take over contracts in the construction industry, which is one of the most lucrative industries in the country.

"The money must stay in the country and circulate within the country," he stated.

Jacobs added that the RCC cannot be closed down, and must be left to fulfil its mandate.

According to him, between 2012-2015, the RCC made N$7,7 billion in revenue, but incurred losses of about N$250 million on projects.

He added that they have already secured government projects worth N$770 million, where they expect to make more than N$120 million profit.

Jacobs said the economic balance of power will be shifted if the RCC is phased out, pointing out that a dividend-paying RCC will be a very significant role player.

RCC chief executive officer Tino !Hanabeb said they had received a total of N$317 million for the past 17 years from government.

"That is like N$15 million per year. At least, that is why we ask for only N$300 million," he said, with Jacobs adding that it is not that they feel entitled to anything.

The Namibian last week reported that the RCC told government they only needed N$300 million for capitalisation while they were at the same time seeking N$5,2 billion from private entities.

Works minister Alpheus !Naruseb has been fighting for the entity to be capitalised, while public enterprises minister Leon Jooste suggested that the RCC be shut down as it is not sustainable.

According to the Harambee Prosperity Plan's state-owned enterprises reforms, Jooste has been tasked with reducing the SOEs burden on the national budget as some are not sustainable, and depend on state financial injections to remain in operation.

Jacobs insisted that all they need is N$300 million from government. He also denied that government was kept in the dark about the entity's bid to raise money from private companies.

The Namibian has been reliably informed that there would be an investigation into the RCC's operations, while Cabinet deliberates on whether to shut down the RCC, or to capitalise it.