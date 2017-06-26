Angola: Social Communication Minister Works in Cuanza Sul

Libolo — The Social Communication minister, José Luís de Matos, is since Sunday in Calulo town, Cuanza Sul province, where he is expected to inaugurate this Monday a community radio broadcasting station.

During his three-day stay in Cuanza Sul, the minister will also visit Tuesday the construction site of community radio in Wako-Kungo, and inaugurate a radio broadcasting station in the city of Gabela.

José Luis de Matos also visited the Munenga farm (Libolo) on Sunday, where he was briefed on the production levels.

The Angolan Social Communication minister is accompanied in his trip by the CEOs of the Public Media Companies, namely Angop, TPA and RNA, as well as other senior staff of the sector.