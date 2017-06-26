Gaborone — In an effort to aid football development and to raise funds, the Joy Foundation is to host a four team tournament on 29 July in Francistown for the Joy Foundation Academy for boys between the ages 7-18.

The founder of Joy Foundation, Joy Setshedi said the tournament, dubbed Supa Power Tournament, would involve two local teams being Tafic Football Club and Mochudi Centre Chiefs and two Zimbabwe powerhouses Dynamos and Highlanders.

She said the tournament would be hosted in Francistown, noting that Taffic, Dynamos and Highlanders enjoyed a big following in the second city.

Seethedi noted that Tafic had just got back into the premier league, and that the tournament would give them an opportunity to test themselves against the big boys ahead of their premier league campaign.

"The exciting part about this one-day tournament is that it pits Botswana against Zimbabwe, and we are expecting a carnival atmosphere in Francistown," she said.

She urged all football supporters buy tickets at selected web ticket outlets to support their teams and contribute to a sport development vision.

She said the biggest challenge with sports development was lack of funds and facilities, hence the decision by Joy Foundation to have a sports academy that would aid and facilitate sport development from the grassroots level.

"The dream is to have a sport academy that is well equipped and this dream I wish to see become a reality," said Setshedi.

The main objective of the Joy Foundation is to develop underprivileged youth across different sport codes.

She added that numerous fund raising initiatives would be held to raise funds for the sports facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the sports facility on 25 July in Mochudi.

The Joy Foundation Sports Development was founded in November 2011. The foundation has organised and participated in several developmental tournaments since inception.

The foundation has also donated training equipment, soccer boots and soccer kits to different academies in Botswana.

Source : BOPA