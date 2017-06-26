President Edgar Lungu hit the busy button on the Copperbelt launching two monumental development projects that includes the US$397, 000, 000 Copperbelt International Airport.

The Head of State also launched the C400 township roads in Chingola on the extension of the road projects across the country.

The construction of the Copperbelt International Airport will be spread over the three years.

The new airport will comprise a one million capacity terminal Building, a hotel, Business complex, cargo terminal, fuel farm among other airport facilities.

President is on the Copperbelt on a working visit.

The 400 kilometres C400 township road project will be done at a cost of $493,000,000 (million).

President Lungu has since returned to Lusaka after a two days working visit.