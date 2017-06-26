Public enterprises spokesperson Johnathan Swarts says they will not condone any form of corruption, negligence or mismanagement within state-owned entities.

This comes after the Namibia Airports Company (NAC)'s board announced the suspension of chief executive officer Tamer El Kallawi and projects manager Courage Silombela on Wednesday last week.

It was reported that the board had the duo suspended with full pay due to an ongoing investigation into alleged transgressions.

"Due to the seriousness of the alleged transgressions and provisions of the disciplinary code, the board had no other choice than to place them under immediate suspension," NAC chair Rodgers Kauta said at the time.

Following the suspension, the public enterprises ministry also issued a statement, where they denounced corruption and promised to use all available resources, people, processes and methods "to entirely eradicate this phenomenon."

Swarts stated that the ministry hopes to restore and maintain the integrity of public enterprises.

He said the suspensions did not imply that the affected persons are guilty of anything, but it is to allow the investigations to continue unhindered.

According to the ministry, the investigations came as an initiative of the new board, which has hired an audit firm to complement ongoing investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Swarts said a special investigation has been carried out, whose preliminary findings have been shared with the ACC.

"The honeymoon is over once and for all," he said in the statement.

ACC director general Paulus Noa yesterday confirmed that they are investigating the NAC regarding tender irregularities.

The Namibian reported that the board wants to reverse several controversially awarded contracts approved by the NAC in the past, including the contract for phase two renovations at the Ondangwa airport.