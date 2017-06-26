26 June 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namas Winners Smiling to the Bank At Last

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) organizing committee hosted its cash prize-giving ceremony last Wednesday at Maerua Mall roof top, which saw winners in various categories smiling all the way to the bank.

The payments of the cash prizes started on Thursday night. Although some artists didn't receive their money by Sunday morning, organisers said the money was likely to be deposited in their bank accounts by this morning. The ceremony, broadcast live on Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) 1, was well attended by media practitioners, celebrities and producers. The event also saw some dazzling performances from various artists such as Maestro, Dyna and Bradley Anthon, the latter stealing the show by performing his hit song Forever. Categories with the most cash prizes were the best male and best female artist of the year, won by Gazza and Monique English respectively. The two categories are worth N$100,000 each.

For all other music genre categories the winning amount was N$30,000 per category, while the special awards and public vote categories were N$22,500 per category.

Song of the year and radio song of the year were at N$37,500 per category, while best producer won N$37,500 and winner of the best album walked away with N$50,000. Best newcomer and best group or duo won N$30,000 per category.

NAMAs executive chairman Tim Ekandjo highlighted that next year the NAMAs will be looking at how it can reward nominees as well.

"The NAMAs is ours, thus the artistes together with the organisers must always work together to make it great," said Ekandjo.

Namibia

Changing Perceptions on Display at U.S.-Africa Business Summit in DC

"We must change the lenses with which we look at Africa from the traditional development mindset to an investment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.