Luena — FC Bravos do Maquis lost on Sunday to ASA by 0-1, in the Mundunduleno stadium, in the 17th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

The sole goal was scored by Love at 16 minutes.

With this result, ASA are at 12th place with 15 points, while FC Bravos do Maquis remain ninth with 20 points.

Petro and 1º de Agosto co-lead the competition with 37 points.