Luanda — The 5th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Culture (Mincult) is starting this Monday at Military History Museum in Luanda, with an agenda for promoting reflection on the world of arts and culture in Angola.

During two days, the event is also analyzing the situation of the main policies, plans, programmes, projects, and protocols of the sector.

The event is taking place under the motto "Boosting Cultural Industries for Development and a Culture of Peace".