Gaborone — The news of passing away on of our father, the former President of the Republic of Botswana Sir Ketumile Joni Masire has left us devastated as a nation.

The Botswana Movement for Democracy leadership and membership wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the family of Sir Ketumile Masire.

We note with great sadness the pain they are going through. Sir Ketumile Masire's contribution to the independence of this republic is not in doubt. RraGaone alongside other leaders of his generation built a solid foundation of the current Botswana.

His strong leadership skills and acumen won him the hearts of many Batswana, young and old. He was a principled leader who use a lot of humour to spice his leadership.

RraGaone was an independent thinker who was never afraid to speak his mind even during difficult times. RraGaone treated Batswana equally regardless of party affiliation and held his independent views till his demise.

His last interview with the media where he pleaded with the government to reconsider her position on the EVM is a case in point.

Sir Ketumile will be remembered till eternity.

His signature laughter will remain vivid in our minds.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Hon Wynter Mmolotsi Vice President Botswana Movement for Democracy

Source: BOPA