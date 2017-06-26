24 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: BDP Message On the Passing of Founding Secretary General

By BDP Secretary General

Gaborone — The BDP has received with immense sorrow confirmation of the passing into the great heavenly realm of the second Republican President, previously Vice President at Independence, and also founding Secretary General of our party, Sir Ketumile Masire.

We are aware Sir Ketumile Masire has been unwell and had been admitted to hospital.

All the while, our prayers and well wishes were that he returns to full recovery which unfortunately did not happen.

In this time of loss, not only to the BDP but to the nation in its entirety, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the Masire family.

Fulsome and appropriate tributes will be paid to this fallen national icon in the days to come as indeed is only fitting.

In line with the official statement issued by President Lt. Gen. Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, the BDP awaits further details on other developments as the nation prepares to bid Rraetsho a final farewell.

Members of the BDP will also be advised accordingly on any particular activities concerning the party.

In the interim we join all Batswana and residents of this country in praying for the family, in sad but fond remembrance of Rraetsho.

Botsalo Ntuane

*SECRETARY GENERAL*

Source : BOPA

