Sudan: Border Guards Kidnap Two in Saraf Omra, North Darfur

Saraf Omra — Members of the paramilitary Border Guards abducted a café owner in North Darfur's Saraf Omra on Saturday.

"At around 11 pm, elements of the Border Guards in two Land Cruisers intercepted the rickshaw Osman had taken to return from his café to his home," a customer reported to Radio Dabanga.

"The militiamen blocked the street, took him from the rickshaw at gunpoint, and left with him to an unknown destination. The kidnappers were led by Captain Abdallah Galeema and supported by Abdallah Hasaballah," he said.

"This is the second abduction this week,"he added. "Four days before, they kidnapped Jaber Saeed from inside the town."

The incident was reported to the police of Saraf Omra and Unamid.

The source complained about "the security chaos in Saraf Omra. Militiamen can do what they want in, as there are no military forces in the area".