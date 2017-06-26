Burundi: Controversy Surrounds Arrests of Agathon Rwasa Supporters

analysis

In the two last weeks, five Agathon Rwasa supporters were arrested in Gitega central province, and two in Bururi southern province. Aimé Magera speaks of unceasing hanting, what the administration denies.

The last arrest took place on Tuesday 20 June, in the administrative centre of Gitega commune. Christophe Manigomba also known as Ndegeya, a resident of Bwoga area and a supporter of Agathon Rwasa, arrived at Gitega communal office.

He wanted to be registered with the civil registry for his next marriage. "He was arrested by Gilbert Nduwimana known as Kanuma and a certain Léonard, two young members of CNDD-FDD, the ruling party", say his relatives.

Despite an overstrung discussion that followed, Mr. Manigomba was led by the police officers to the communal prison. "At the time, no explanation was given as to the reasons for his arrest", says his brother.

These cases occur very often in Gitega, especially at Bwoga area, say close sources of Rwasa's wing of the FNL party,"Supporters of Rwasa are numerous among the inhabitants of the area and do not hide, hence the wrath of the administration and the cascading arrests."

In the last two weeks, five people were arrested there, our sources said. They are Edouard Nzambimana known as Koca, Jean-Paul Nduwarugira, Maurice Manirambona, Alain Nduwayezu and Ildephonse Nkunzimana, known as Kades, all members of Rwasa's FNL in Bwoga. Some of them have been jailed since 9 June, others since 14 June, at Gitega police station.

Intimidations and persecutions?

According to our sources, they were arrested by the head of the national intelligence service of Gitega at the injunction of Diego Barekensabe, head of the ruling party in Bwoga area, Gilbert Nduwimana, Léonard ( all Imbonerakure), Consolate Nzeyimana, a member of CNDD-FDD women's league and Médiatrice Ndayizeye, head of Bwoga area.

The same sources say their only crime is to support Agathon Rwasa publicly and without fear. "I asked the local chief what my brother was accused of but she sent me back to the police", said the sister of one of the prisoners. Since then, she has had no answer, she said. She says her brother and his friends refused to go back on their decision to support Rwasa: "Several meetings took place to convince them but they refused to change sides. Now the strategy is to intimidate or imprison them."

The southern part of the country has not been spared. Supporters of Agathon Rwasa have been arrested in Bururi southern province, Matana commune. These are Bernard Gatore, a teacher at Matana high school, and Bernard Nduwimana. According to his relatives, Bernard Gatore was arrested at his workplace by the head of national intelligence service in Bururi, accompanied by several Imbonerakure at the command of the president of CNDD-FDD party in that province. "They first took him to the Matana prison and then transferred him to the central prison of Bujumbura." Bernard Gatore was the party's treasurer in Bururi. This is a second arrest within one year, say the relatives of the father of five children.

They live with constant fear

The second was arrested at Matana commune, say our sources. He was taken to the national intelligence service office in Bujumbura but was released a few days later.

Currently, several members of the FNL committee in Bururi live with constant fear, say our sources. "There are reports of the lists of all the leaders of the Fnl, close to Rwasa, set up by former companions." So, our source concludes, most Rwasa supporters live hiding.

Aimé Magera, spokesman for Agathon Rwasa talks about the elimination of all the supporters of Rwasa. According to him, this persistence against their militants has no aim other than to eliminate, politically or physically, Mr. Rwasa. He demands their immediate and unconditional release, since the only reason for their arrest is to remain faithful to Agathon R wasa.

Magera calls for the UN, the AU and the EAC to intervene before the worst happens. "The last oral report of the UN experts has proved that the supporters of Rwasa and Alexis Sinduhije are the most persecuted by the current government", he says. He concluded by calling on the office of the prosecutor of International Criminal Court (ICC) to handle the case of Burundi because "the crimes against humanity are committed there every day".

No persecution

Venant Manirambona, governor of Gitega province, denies this alleged plan to eliminate Rwasa supporters "No one has been arrested because they sympathize with this or that politician. This is not a crime in Burundi", he says. According to him, they were arrested by the police because they are suspected of having barricaded the Bujumbura-Gitega road around 2 a.m. a few days ago.

Pierre Nkurikiye, spokesman for the police, makes the same argument. He says the five individuals of Gitega were arrested on the command of the prosecutor who accuses them of infringement of the freedom of the movement. "They are accused of having barricaded the road during the night at the level of presidential palace and in front of a secondary school of Gitega at the beginning of this month", says Nkurikiye. He concluded that their case is in the hands of the Gitega prosecutor's office.

Concerning the arrests of Matana in Bururi province, the spokesman of the police is surprised by the tendency to politicize everything. According to him, the police caught a Kalashnikov at Bernard Nduwayo's house during a search. He said to the officer who interrogated him that the weapon belonged to Bernard Gatore. The latter was arrested and imprisoned: "where is the persecution?" He called on everyone to avoid politicizing everything.