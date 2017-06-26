Angola: Demining Deemed Paramount for Development

Luanda — Demining is crucial for the country to return to normal since the circulation of people and flow of goods, development of agriculture, trade, construction and rehabilitation of infrastructures are only possible if the territory is free of landmines.

This was said by the minister of Welfare and Social Reintegration, Gonçalves Muandumba, when speaking last Friday at the closing ceremony of the National Demining Conference, which took place in Luanda on 22-23 June under the motto "Angola free from landmines, moving towards development".

Gonçalves Muandumba, who is also the chairman of the Executive Demining Commission, said that the work that has been done in terms of demining countrywide has saved many more lives since the achievement of effective peace in 2002.

"We've moved from 3.277 suspected areas in 2007 to 1,461 in 2017, which means that if nothing had been done thousands of men, women and children would have lost their lives and Angola would be devastated", he emphasised.

The minister went on to remind that "the country did not shipwreck", further adding that the resettlement of over five million Angolans and the return home of over 600,000 refugees enabled the reunion of families.

The large-scale demining work has contributed to the progress and development of the economy, social and human spheres of the country.

"It is necessary to reactivate demining in the country, for such it is necessary major involvement of national and international partners, whose work and engagement has been notable", Gonçalves Muandumba defended.

He then reiterated the commitment of the Angolan Executive to continuing to pay special attention to landmines victims.