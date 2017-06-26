South Africa: Buoyant Boks Up to 5th in Rankings

The Springboks have moved up a spot to FIFTH in the official World Rugby rankings after completing a 3-0 series whitewash of France.

This past weekend saw the Boks celebrate the anniversary of their historic 1995 World Cup triumph at Ellis Park in Johannesburg with a comfortable 35-12 victory over France at the same venue.

Having dropped to an all-time low of seventh following a disappointing set of November results, Allister Coetzee's charges are now 3.37 rating points better off than they were at the start of the month - and only half a point away from reclaiming a place in the top four.

Meanwhile, Scotland dropped back to No 6 after a 27-22 defeat to Fiji.Scotland, who beat Australia the previous week, had been within touching distance of their highest position of fourth before coming unstuck against the islanders.

The Wallabies, who beat Italy 40-27, averted the loss of further rating points as they battle to stay in the top four.

Elsewhere, Argentina edged closer to France in eighth place following a gain of 0.19 of a point for their 45-29 win over Georgia.

Top 20 in latest World Rugby standings:

1. New Zealand 94.78

2. England 90.14

3. Ireland 85.39

4. Australia 84.63

5. South Africa 84.16

6. Scotland 82.47

7. Wales 81.73

8. France 79.63

9. Argentina 79.50

10. Fiji 78.06

11. Japan 73.79

12. Georgia 73.41

13. Tonga 71.85

14. Italy 71.00

15. Samoa 70.97

16. Romania 70.27

17. USA 65.71

18. Uruguay 63.15

19. Spain 63.15

20. Russia 63.13

Sport24