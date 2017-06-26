26 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Edo Communities Give Marching Orders to Oil Firm

By Simon Ebegbulem

Benin — THERE is tension in the oil-rich Oben, Iguelaba, Ikobi and Obazogbe-Nugu communities, in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State as leaders of the communities, weekend, called on the oil company operating in their domain, SEPLAT Petroleum Development, to leave their domain due to alleged neglect and marginalization of the host communities.

The oil communities also carpeted both the federal and state governments for allegedly neglecting the communities despite the oil in their domain and the gas reserves acclaimed to be the highest in West Africa.

Addressing journalists at Oben, the leaders led by Prince West Uyigue, regretted that despite the rich OML oil field in Oben, comprised of a flow station, gas plant, a compressor station and an ongoing metering station, close to 60 oil and gas well heads with over 7,5000 barrels of crude oil which flows into the NPDC pipelines on daily basis, the Federal Goverent and Seplat have not lived up to their social responsibilities to the communities.

