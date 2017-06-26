Zambia: Cosafa Squad in Final Touch Ups

The Cosafa bound Zambia national soccer team commence training this morning with coach Wedson Nyirenda doing final touches before the squad faces Botswana on Saturday.

Wedson Nyirenda has fused in four U-20 players in his 29 member provisional team that will join the Cosafa Castle Cup at the quarter final stage.

The coach will be happy that some of his call ups have had good runs in the league over the weekend with Napsa Strs midfielder Collins Sikombe accounting for a brace while Green Buffaloes's Brian Mwila and Ronald 'Sate Sate' Kampamba had a goal apiece in their clubs' wins.

FULL SQUAD:

(GOALKEEPERS)

Charles Mweemba (Lumwana Radiants FC)

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

Kelvin Malunga (Nkana FC)

(DEFENDERS)

Donashano Malama, Given Sinyangwe, Moses Nyondo (Nkana FC)

Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Eric Chomba (Nkwazi FC), Isaac Samujomba (Nchanga Rangers FC), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows FC), Mwansa Nsofwa (Lusaka Dynamos FC), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Diamond Chikwekwe, Jack Chirwa Mike Katiba, Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes FC), Paul Katema (Red Arrows FC), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars FC), Emmanuel Banda (Sporting Clube Esmoriz, Portugal), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos FC), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City), Roderick Kabwe (Cape Town Ajax).

(STRIKERS)

Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars FC), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi FC), Conlyde Luchanga (Lusaka Dynamos) Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows FC), Musonda Mwape (Black Leopards FC)