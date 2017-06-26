Thousands of fans thronged the Glamis Arena to celebrate the Star FM #5Starversary show despite the chilly weather.

Fans were kept warm by the stellar performance from a star-studded line-up including Jamaican artiste Anthony B, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Garry B and Templeman among others.

The massive gig was jointly organised by Star FM, the popular radio station and 2 Kings Entertainment. And for the multitudes of fans, this was the "Show of the Week" since there was not much happening in the city.

The stage was lit and well done Star FM, from the VIP, although it was far from the stage people could be seen enjoying the moments. Although it was largely a dancehall affair, there were fans who had come for Jah Prayzah.

Headline Act He came and "damaged" the show.

Yes, the "Damage" hitmaker, Anthony B proved that he is one of the most gifted artiste with a powerful voice. However, since he arrived on the very day of the show, he left everything to chance.

It was easy to see that there was little or no rehearsals at all since his otherwise powerful act was marred by glitches. While he was not entirely to blame, his backing group which consisted of local musicians was equally to blame.

He had his great moments on stage, though, considering that he had an action-packed playlist which kept music lovers on their feet.

To show how experienced he is on stage, Anthony B who took to the stage after 1am did not let the microphone hiccups or sound put him off as he would perform Accapella and still connected with the crowd.

He was also kind enough to introduce Freeman before they performed their duet "Time Fi Get Rich" before he urged Zimbabwe and Africa to work together.

Anthony B exhibited a level of humility that we hardly see from our local dancehall stars so much so that he is of the Bob Ashanti Movement, the Rastafari who wear long robes and turbans.

He performed his hits including "Go Wey", "Raid the Barn", "Good Cop Bad Cop", "My Yes My No", "Black Coffee" and "Damage" which had everyone singing along.

He finished his set with "Muscle and Grip" much to the delight of the crowd.

Winky D pays tribute to Cde Chinx.

For one reason or the other Winky D proved his worth at the bash through song and dance.

The highlight of his act was when he performed "Panorwadza Moyo" a duet he did with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and dedicated it to Cde Dickson Chingaira.

Cde Chinx was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park last Friday.

It was a befitting tribute to the late liberation hero.

Although music icon Mtukudzi was not there his presence was felt as Winky D used a back-track to fill in the gap.

But his power play continued and the crowd went wild with each song from "Abracadabra", '25' to "Swagga Muchando" among a captivating play list.

He also went back into time and played some of his early hits such as "Green Like Me Garden" and "Ndiri Rasta" which sent fans into a frenzy.

The Ninja President's new song Rugare with Buffalo Souljah was not well-received with the crowd, maybe because it is still new.

Energy was high both on and off the stage and Winky showed great control of the crowd.

He sealed off his set with "Baba Maitei".

Jah Prayzah -- above average act

Yes, Jah Prayzah's music is loved by many and the fact that he was part of the bill shows his relevance in the local music industry.

Donning his trademark military fatigues, Jah Prayzah belted out some of his best songs, but there was something missing.

It was the "wow" factor, most of the drills he did made the crowd to stop and watch.

You cannot keep up with his dances and so was the music, but somehow, his act was not as polished as fans expected.

It was good that he came on time and performed to his best ability but there were low cheers from the huge crowd, somehow.

He performed "Mudhara Vachauya", "Seke Mutema", "Goto" and "Watora Mari" with Andy Muridzo providing vocals for Diamond Platinumz's part.

Muridzo sailed well and one could be surprised it wasn't Diamond.

Soul Jah Love -- Man of the Moment

Last, but not least, was Soul Jah Love who kept the crowd on their feet paying his dues for the fans who had been waiting for the chanter currently riding high with a number of songs.

And when he appeared on stage it was more fire although the flame was quickly burnt out as he has several hits but then when it comes to putting together a playlist he falls short of expectations.

Kudos go to his band member Supa Yute who always comes handy when his act starts to drag.

Soul Jah Love (Chibaba) made his grand entrance with the latest hit "Zvinhu" a song he recorded after an unfortunate incident in Mutare.

He also performed "Pamamonya Ipapo" which saw the whole stadium sing along.

Fans got so wild as he fired up the stage, but after a couple of songs he stumbled.

Star FM congrats Piwayi Dzuda, Star FM deputy general manager said he was happy with the huge turnout.

Dzuda said there will be more shows coming from the leading radio station.

Among notables who attended the concert were Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi and wife Barbara, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority boss Karikoga Kaseke, Star FM advertisers and presenters from other competing radio stations.

All in all, it was a birthday to remember!