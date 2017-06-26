Nigeria: Saraki Only Agenda of Govt - Kwara APC

Ilorin — The APC in Kwara State has said the appeal filed by the Federal Government against the ruling of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) that discharged and acquitted the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is another attempt to subject the embattled senator to media trial.

In a statement signed its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, the party said the ruling of the CCT would be sustained by higher courts because the outcome represented the true position of the law.

The party said if the agents of government who instigated the appeal decided to remove their veil of desperation, it would be clear to them that the CCT had done justice to the matter.

He said: "Meanwhile, if the fight is not selective, vindictive and a tool to settle political scores, why is it taking the government prolonged delay to order investigation and arraign the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, who instructed the Chairman of CCT on how to conduct the trial?

"In the last two years, facts have shown that some desperate agents of the Federal Government who made no significant contribution to the victory of the APC in the 2015 presidential election and their external collaborators had in no small measure distracted the executive from delivering electoral promises to Nigerians due to the unpatriotic drive to persecute the head of the second arm of government and a strong pillar of the APC.

"In the next two years, Nigerians believe the executive would have learnt some lessons and fully concentrated on issues of governance. However, with the continued persecution of the Senate president, it is clear agents of the executive have made the Senate president the only agenda of the executive."