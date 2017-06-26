Alliance for Democracy (Aford ) president Enoch Chihana has said the party needs K100 million for its convention and other election related activities and has since said the party would be taking its begging bowl both in Malawi and outside the country.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Chihana said very soon, the party would go into fundraising activities in a serious drive to raise the money which he said would also be needed to compile and publish its manifesto.

"We are now seriously rebuilding the party because we want it to be a force to reckon with. We want to reclaim our political space which we borrowed to other parties," he said.

He therefore said the K100 million will fulfill the party quest to make Aford hold the best ever convention after rebuilding it from the grass root, from area, district, region and national.

"We want to have regional conferences, then youth conference to be preceded by a women conference and a policy conference which will put a strategic conference which is expected to review our manifesto," he said.

He said the party will hire lawyers and other experts to put together a brilliant manifesto.

"We want to come up with the best manifesto, thereafter we will have a convention. Therefore you can see that the K100 million we need is going to help us a lot," he said.

Chihana also said the party is fundraising K50 million for the construction of party founder Chakufwa Chihana's mausoleum and accused the government of failing to construct it.

"As family members we have had several meetings but were all fruitless so we are going ahead to construct the mausoleum without the help of the government," he said.

However, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the Chihana family members should be patient, saying the government would construct the mausoleum in honour of the brevity Chihana showed by challenging and subsequently dismantling Kamuzu's one party rule and iron fist.