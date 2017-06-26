Namibia: Musician Arrested for Impersonating Police

Shambp musician Frederick Shitana was on Thursday arrested at Walvis Bay for impersonating a police officer in an alleged extortion and fraud incident.

Crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu on Saturday said the 32-year-old musician was arrested with another suspect, Ismael Martin (31).

Shitana allegedly employed Martin as a private detective to masquerade as a police officer to extort money from people who were pirating his music.

"They unlawfully and intentionally misrepresented him (Martin) as a police officer, and together with the artist fraudulently extorted N$10 552 from three bars and three printing shops at Kuisebmond," said Iikuyu.

According to the police incident report, Martin allegedly made a copy of a document with the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) and police logos. He also allegedly used a badge to identify himself as a police officer working with Nascam.

The two appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Friday, where they were remanded in police custody until their next court appearance next week.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa