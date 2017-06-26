26 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Musician Arrested for Impersonating Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Shambp musician Frederick Shitana was on Thursday arrested at Walvis Bay for impersonating a police officer in an alleged extortion and fraud incident.

Crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu on Saturday said the 32-year-old musician was arrested with another suspect, Ismael Martin (31).

Shitana allegedly employed Martin as a private detective to masquerade as a police officer to extort money from people who were pirating his music.

"They unlawfully and intentionally misrepresented him (Martin) as a police officer, and together with the artist fraudulently extorted N$10 552 from three bars and three printing shops at Kuisebmond," said Iikuyu.

According to the police incident report, Martin allegedly made a copy of a document with the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) and police logos. He also allegedly used a badge to identify himself as a police officer working with Nascam.

The two appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Friday, where they were remanded in police custody until their next court appearance next week.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa

Namibia

Changing Perceptions on Display at U.S.-Africa Business Summit in DC

"We must change the lenses with which we look at Africa from the traditional development mindset to an investment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.