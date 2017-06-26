Nigeria: Flood Control - Akwa Ibom Gets N32 Billion From World Bank

The Akwa Ibom Government says the World Bank has earmarked the sum of N32 billion to tackling flood in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Dr Iniobong Essien, who disclosed to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, said that the project would be executed in partnership with the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP)

He said that the drainage project would be implemented in phases and when completed, it would reduce the incidence of flooding in the state.

"For the IBB Way flood control project, designs have been put in place and the initial cost of N52 billion reduced to about N32 billion.

"Once the drainage is constructed, the number of catchment areas around Atan Offot, Atiku Abubakar, Abak road and the state secretariat complex would be completely de-flooded," Essien said.

He said that the flooded area would be channelled through a 7.5 km drain to an outfall at Ibesikpo-Asutan local government area.

The commissioner assured that the World Bank and its partners have shown serious commitment to tackling the challenge of erosion in the state.

He said that the funding from the World Bank would also help to finance two major erosion sites at Etim Usanga and Anua both in Uyo local government area.

Essien, however added that there were over 1,000 erosion sites across the 31 local government areas of the state.

He said that Gov. Udom Emmanuel was working assiduously to end flooding in some areas of Uyo, the state capital with emphasis on the perennial flood site at IBB Way.