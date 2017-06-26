A short video has emerged on social media of Zimbabwean traffic cops assaulting a man at the side of a busy suburban road.

In the video, taken by a motorist waiting behind a truck which the officers appear to have jumped off, the man is dragged to the roadside by two of the policemen dressed in their trademark fluorescent green bibs.

One of the cops kicks the barefooted man's ankle and punches his head while his colleague drags the man back towards the truck by his belt. The two cops do this while struggling to keep what appears to be traffic fine receipt books from falling on the ground. The apprehended man is shown struggling to shield himself from the blows.

Two other cops run to their assistance just as the traffic moves on and the video ends.

It's unclear where or when the video was taken, but it has evoked anger on social media.

"Whenever and wherever this happened, it should be condemned in the strongest terms... #NoToPoliceBrutality," tweeted @garietunhira.

Wrote Gomo Dubi on Twitter: "This is outrageous! It ought to raise citizens' ire. Where was it shot? Disgusting."

Writing on Facebook, former education minister David Coltart said it was "despicable conduct by the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) and should be investigated."

Police have not yet commented on the video.

As public anger mounts over the prevalence of roadblocks, Home Affairs Deputy Minister Obedingwa Mguni said this week his ministry had ordered traffic police to mount just four per province. He later clarified this by saying smaller "police checkpoints" - which also pull over motorists and issue fines - would remain.

News24