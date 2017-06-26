Ghana: Police Open Fire On Protesters

Photo: Daniel Finnan/RFI

Ghanaian police officers at a rally (file photo).

A sit-down strike embarked upon by the workers of the Tema Port Expansion project, turned chaotic yesterday, when police personnel from the Tema Regional Police Command opened fire on the workers, resulting in injuries.

At about 08:45 in the morning of yesterday, this reporter counted the presence of not less than 13 policemen, with guns and teargas to deter workers from the workplace.

According to the workers, they had petitioned management for an increment in their remuneration, but were ignored. This compelled them to organise a demonstration against the management, but that also fell on deaf ears. They, therefore, decided to embark upon a sit-down strike yesterday.

"We came to work early this morning, but decided not to work, because we want management to address our issue," a worker stated. "We did not do anything chaotic, so we were surprised to see the police around, and for them to start shooting at us. I don't think we deserve this in our own country," a lady worker added.

The over 1,000 workers had to run for cover for their dear lives with the police firing at them. Meanwhile, efforts made at getting the Tema Regional Police Command to respond to the issue proved futile at the time of going to press.

The project, a Public Private Partnership between the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), representing the government, and Meridian Ports Services (MPS), involves an upgrade and significant expansion of Ghana's main seaport.

The $1.5 billion project, when completed, would accommodate some of the world's largest container ships, and improve cargo handling services and capacity.

Upon its completion, it would enhance the position of the Tema Port as the leading maritime hub in the region.