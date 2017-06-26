Ghana: Minister's 'Sex' Partner Goes Crazy ... Denies Having Sex With Solomon Boar ... . Threatens Defamation Action in Court

Tamale — Investigations by The Chronicle into an alleged sex scandal involving the Deputy Northern Regional Minister, Solomon Boar, and one Rafia Baba Jawula, a business lady in Tamale, has proven to be a hoax.

The lady was reported to have lured the Minister into an amorous relationship, had sex with him, took a video recording and photographs, and was threatening to go public with the alleged video and photographs.

She allegedly demanded the Deputy Regional Minister to pay a whopping GH¢50,000, plus a brand new Toyota Camry, or go to the media with the story.

The Minister was purported to have paid an amount of GH¢30,000 to the 'blackmailer', after he had allegedly bargained for the money to be reduced.

News about the purported sex video and photographs, depicting love-making scenes by the Deputy Minister

, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu Constituency in the Northern Region, and Rafia Baba Jawula, had gone viral on some news websites and other social media platforms in the last few days.

However, The Chronicle has uncovered that the story is not only untrue, but also lacks valid or substantial evidence, since some of those who first leaked the information are all backtracking. None of the social media platforms that carried the issue has been able to produce the video or the pictures.

This paper can confirm that the first website (savannahnews24.com) that published the story with a promise of providing more evidence in subsequent publications, has now pulled down the two stories it earlier published from the site.

The publishers have not also been able to publish any of the videos or photographs to authenticate the story, or to back their claims.

In one-on-one interview with Rafia Baba Jawula in Tamale, she completely denied ever knowing or meeting the Deputy Northern Regional Minister, let alone, have sexual intercourse with him.

The 32-year-old businesswoman maintained that she had not seen the said video or photographs, and dared the publisher of the website, Mr. Hamza Lansah Lolly, to produce evidence.

According to her: "The story is not only untrue, but a pure fabrication, and a calculated attempt by some devious persons to tarnish my reputation and that of the Deputy Minister."

Ms. Rafia Baba Jawula, a mother of one but unmarried and a relative of Lepowura M.N.D. Jawula, threatened to sue the publishers of savannahnews24.com for defamation.

"In fact, I woke up this morning (Wednesday), and I saw that my name was on facebook and all over social media that I blackmailed the Northern Deputy Minister, whom I have never met in my life.

"As I am speaking with you now, I don't even know the man until I saw his picture gridded with my picture on facebook. I and my family want to get to the bottom of this matter and take legal action against those who published that falsehood."

Meanwhile, when questioned why she was arrested by the police in Tamale, Ms. Rafia Jawula said some two guys who were trailing her after close of work, apparently