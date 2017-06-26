Nigeria: Total E and P Free Medical Service Ends in A-Ibom

Uyo — No fewer than 2,000 indigenes of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, and its environs have benefited from Total E and P's Mass Free Medical Outreach for host communities in the state.

The one week free medical services, which ended weekend, took place at the General Hospital, Ikot Abasi, as part of the company's commitment to improve the health needs of the people in its host communities.

Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, TEPNG, during the occasion commissioned and handed over the well equipped Children's Ward it renovated at the General Hospital to the hospital management.

Speaking at the event which took place simultaneously with the free medical services to over 2,000 patients, the Deputy Managing Director of Total E and P, Port Harcourt District, Mr Francios Le Coco, said that the company embarked on the projects as its core value to ensure sustainable health for its staff, the families and its host communities.

The Deputy-General Manager, who was represented on the occasion by the Manger, Community Relations, Mr Okeckwukwu Obara said that TEPNG extended the gesture to host communities through its various health intervention programmes in furtherance of the Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr. Le Coco said, TEPNG maintained the policy of making a healthy people by propelling the NNPC/TEPNG joint venture to cover the critical needs of the people to support the preventive and curative health care delivery policy of government, despite the dwindling economy and depreciating crude oil prices in the global market.