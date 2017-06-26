Nigeria: Boxing Board to Meet With Joshua in London

President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, NBB of C, Dr Rafiu Ladipo will be leading a delegation to London to meet with the world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, the first of such meetings since the Anglo-British boxer of Nigerian descent won the IBF and WBA unified bout against Vladmir Klitschko about two months ago.

The delegation, which will also watch the July 8 WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight bout between Nigeria's Larry Ekundayo and British boxer, Gary Corcoran will be departing Nigeria on July 6.

Confirming the trip in a chat with Sports Vanguard, the NBB of C President said, "our trip to London is of dual purpose; like using one stone to kill two birds; we will be meeting with the world champion first to discuss his impending visit to Nigeria and also attend the Ekundayo fight. Indeed, we would want to see Joshua by the ring side when Ekundayo will be fighting in order to motivate him"

The NBB of C boss said while in London, they will organise massive support for Ekundayo who has promised to put in all he has into the fight with the Briton.

Meanwhile, Ekundayo is confident he will beat English opponent, Gary Corcoran, to clinch the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Welter-weight Strap at London Copper Box Arena on Saturday July 8. "I will try to get the bout wrapped up as soon as I can. When you're in the ring with Corcoran it's no joke!" he said.