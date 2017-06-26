26 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boxing Board to Meet With Joshua in London

Tagged:

Related Topics

President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, NBB of C, Dr Rafiu Ladipo will be leading a delegation to London to meet with the world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, the first of such meetings since the Anglo-British boxer of Nigerian descent won the IBF and WBA unified bout against Vladmir Klitschko about two months ago.

The delegation, which will also watch the July 8 WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight bout between Nigeria's Larry Ekundayo and British boxer, Gary Corcoran will be departing Nigeria on July 6.

Confirming the trip in a chat with Sports Vanguard, the NBB of C President said, "our trip to London is of dual purpose; like using one stone to kill two birds; we will be meeting with the world champion first to discuss his impending visit to Nigeria and also attend the Ekundayo fight. Indeed, we would want to see Joshua by the ring side when Ekundayo will be fighting in order to motivate him"

The NBB of C boss said while in London, they will organise massive support for Ekundayo who has promised to put in all he has into the fight with the Briton.

Meanwhile, Ekundayo is confident he will beat English opponent, Gary Corcoran, to clinch the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Welter-weight Strap at London Copper Box Arena on Saturday July 8. "I will try to get the bout wrapped up as soon as I can. When you're in the ring with Corcoran it's no joke!" he said.

Nigeria

Govt to Strengthen Economic Ties With Tunisia

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to expand economic cooperation with Tunisia, Foreign Affairs minister,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.