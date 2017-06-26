Angola: Football/Girabola2017 - 1º De Agosto Draw With Caála in Luanda

Luanda — The lack of concentration in the offensive sector of 1º de Agosto was decisive in the nil-nil draw against Recreativo da Caála do Huambo on Sunday afternoon, in the 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda, in the continuation of the 17th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

1º de Agosto entered the pitch pressing the middle field, aiming to score in the early minutes.

With this result, 1º de Agosto equalized Petro de Luanda on the top with 37 points, while Caála remain seventh with 24 points.