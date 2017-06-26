26 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former Combatants Deserve People's Recognition - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cazenga — The Angolan minister of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans, Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem, said on Sunday in Luanda that the former combatants deserve the recognition of the Angolan people for their achievements in the struggle for the national liberation.

Cândido Van-Dúnem said so during a socialization meeting with the elders, former combatants, guerrillas and traditional authorities of Cazenga municipality, in an initiative of the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL).

He said the support is visible because the situation that the former combatants lived in 2002 is not the same in 2017, as medical and medicinal assistance in the area of ??housing, access to education and entrepreneurship.

"We will do what is foreseen in the law,because in the 2017/2022 governance programme, MPLA will continue betting on the support for these people that gave their contribution in the past", he said.

The official called for the former combatants to be willing to continue participating in such meetings and participate in the general elections, set for 23 August, this year.

Angola

Culture Ministry Holds Advisory Council On Monday

The 5th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Culture (Mincult) is starting this Monday at Military History Museum in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.