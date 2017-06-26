Angola: Former Combatants Deserve People's Recognition - Minister

Cazenga — The Angolan minister of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans, Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem, said on Sunday in Luanda that the former combatants deserve the recognition of the Angolan people for their achievements in the struggle for the national liberation.

Cândido Van-Dúnem said so during a socialization meeting with the elders, former combatants, guerrillas and traditional authorities of Cazenga municipality, in an initiative of the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL).

He said the support is visible because the situation that the former combatants lived in 2002 is not the same in 2017, as medical and medicinal assistance in the area of ??housing, access to education and entrepreneurship.

"We will do what is foreseen in the law,because in the 2017/2022 governance programme, MPLA will continue betting on the support for these people that gave their contribution in the past", he said.

The official called for the former combatants to be willing to continue participating in such meetings and participate in the general elections, set for 23 August, this year.