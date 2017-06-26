Angola: Caála, Cachiungo and Ecunha Included in National Beekeeping Platform

Huambo — The municipalities of Caála, Cachiungo and Ecunha of the central Huambo province are included in the national beekeeping platform for the implementation of measures to boost the honey production through the consolidation and structuring of an agents network for the collection and sale of the product.

This was said on Friday in Huambo province by the chairman of the platform, Frederico Maurício, during the first meeting of national beekeepers, underlining that these municipalities were selected due to their potentials for the honey production.

The platform is integrated by a total of 24 municipalities of several provinces such as Huambo, Bié, Cuando-Cubango, Moxico, Huíla, Malanje, Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.

The official also explained that the national policy and strategy for relaunching and developing beekeeping includes the trainings, with emphasis on the handling of honey bees that fit into the beekeeping exploration, in view to protecting and preserving them.

It also includes, among others, the raising of financing to ensure the relaunch of the beekeeping business, the establishment of honey production plants, the conversion of the traditional beekeeping into sustainable modern, the promotion and organization of the commercial grid of this product.

He recalled that during the agricultural season 2017/2018, several measures will be implemented for the creation of cooperative associations for local beekeepers, as well as the strengthening of the existing private initiatives with allocation of beehives and their professional training.