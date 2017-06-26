26 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Uíge - Presentation of Ruling Party's Candidate Meets Expectations - Official

Uíge — Judging from the turnout of militants and friends, the ceremony of presentation of the ruling MPLA party presidential candidate João Lourenço in northern Uíge province on Saturday met all expectations.

This was said Saturday in Uíge by the local MPLA party provincial secretary, Paulo Pombolo.

Speaking at the end of the public rally for presentation of the MPLA candidate, Paulo Pombolo said that was a great day for the party's militants in the province.

He highlighted the readiness of local militants that, according to him, reflects the preparation of the ruling MPLA party for the election of 23 August this year.

So far, João Lourenço has been presented to party militants and friends in the provinces of Luanda (Cazenga and Viana), Cabinda, Cuando Cubango, Huambo, Zaire, Huíla, Namibe, Bié, Moxico, Cunene, Lunda Sul, Malanje, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Bengo and Uíge. Benguela and Lunda Norte will follow.

