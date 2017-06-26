Nigeria: Appoint Experienced Hands to Better the Health Sector - NASU

Non-Academic Staff Union at the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria have called on health minister Isaac Adewole to ensure appointment of "experienced and knowledgeable" people to better the health sector.

Omosehin Lawson Adewale, branch chairman of NASU at MDCN, said the right appointments will help improve the quality of the sector by assuring better human resource input.

It comes as the registrar of the council, Tajudin Sanusi, remains in acting capacity and its governing board remains dissolved.

"Before now there have been a lot of agitations but the current acting registrar has so far been resolving so many issues affecting the union with positive outcomes since he got into office, December 2016.

"Issues like training and re-training of staff, promotion, revolving loan to staff, unity and freedom of expressions, fair treatment of staff among others are now not an issue for the union," Omosehin said.

He added that the medical system in Nigeria is getting better as the medical council is bringing innovative ways to ensure that only qualified medical personal are allowed to practice medicine.