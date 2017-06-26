Nigeria: Mixed Feelings As Customs Commences First E-Auction

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it is set for its electronic auction platform starting July 1, 2017. However, many reactions from auctioneers and stakeholders have trailed the announcement since last week.

In its publication, the service said it was not passing through any agent to hold the auction process which would be the first under the present Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd).

Customs has not conducted any auction process for over two years after former Comptroller General, Diko Inde-Abdullahi's, tenure ended in July 2015.

It has been reported that seized vehicles with Duty Paid Value (DPV) worth over N6bn were rotting away in Customs warehouses and premises across the country since the auction process was put on hold in 2015.

In January 1, 2017, the service banned the importation of vehicles through land borders. Stakeholders in the maritime sector said the policy had increased the number of seized vehicles, motorcycles and other materials since and that not conducting auctions to dispose of these items was a bad decision; especially in the recession period when the revenue realisation of Customs declined sharply from the target.

Although the service fell short of its revenue target last year, for 2017, it targets N1tn revenue generated through various initiatives, including the auctioning process and the infamous directive in March that all vehicles without duty papers should proceed to normalise them.

Other seized goods; including rice, are part of the goods wasting away in various warehouses of the Service. However, with the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari that seized rice should be distributed to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

Customs constituted a committee since 2016 and has been ensuring that such seized consumables are distributed to IDP camps through a monthly visit to chosen areas as a means of the Federal Government's intervention in the food crisis rocking the many camps.

Customs PRO, Mr. Joseph Attah, in a statement, said: "After repeated tests of the e-auction platform, the Nigeria Customs is now set to deploy the e-auction portal on the July 1, 2017.

"The portal is now fully networked to designated banks to ensure money accruing from the auction gets to the Central Bank of Nigeria's Treasury Single Account for transparency and accountability," he noted.

Fresh details of the auction process obtained by our reporter indicated that a website platform, www.trade.gov.ng/e- auction has been dedicated to that and would become active and accessible to members of the public next Sunday while lasting for 28 days.

The requirement for any participant is to have a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with an active e-mail account.

A non-refundable administrative charge of N1,000 is also required and that auctioned goods may not be replaced if the person becomes dissatisfied with it.

A successful bidder will have to make payment within five working days and may lose the auctioned item to the second highest bidder if he fails to pay within the period.

Auctioneers kick, declare process illegal

As the dateline draws nearer, the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers (NAA), at the weekend, said the planned e-auction by the service was illegal.

Its caretaker committee Chairman, Salisu Garba, said the association had filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the legality of the online auction process.

In an earlier interview, the Secretary General of NAA, Mr. Benjamin Isibor, told Daily Trust that the e-portal being designed for the purpose was the perfection of the act of stealing by the NCS.

Isibor said auctioneers in the country were concerned that the e-auction did not have any legal basis or legal frame work.

"It is obvious and very clear that the Comptroller General of Customs is acting without following due process and the Law, because there is no existing legal framework that enables the NCS to sell contraband by e-auction," he said.

The auctioneers noted that the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) provided that the CGC appointed the committee for disposal and then that he had the option of appointing an agent or auctioneer to conduct the sale.

The auctioneers said the Act must be checked; especially in Section 191 which conflicted with the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Sales by Auction Law, Cap 187 and Cap 12, Chapter 12, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria).

They argued that while Section 191 empowered the CGC to constitute committees for disposal of overtime and contraband cargoes, there was need to have a clarification on whether the committee could also proceed with the sale or appoint the services of an auctioneer.

Nigerians anticipate wider participation

While the auctioneers said they had filed a case in court to stop the auction, some Nigerians who spoke with our reporter expressed optimism over the plans; saying it would guarantee the participation of everyone that had a valid TIN while ensuring transparency.

Mrs. Aderonke Ibiyeye, in Abuja, said she had never participated in the Customs auction but that with this one being online, she would have the opportunity to participate.

"This process, if it is actually electronic, will be the best ever because it will eliminate any form of third party issue," she noted.

Malam Ibrahim Aminu, a vehicle dealer in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, said the online auction as described by the Customs so far remained the best platform as people would not have the opportunity to see what they were bidding for.

Mr. Michael Ogbu, a textile dealer in Abuja, said he was looking forward to participating in the auction process. He said his only fear was for Customs officers at the warehouses and ports not to indulge in delay tactics in the process of clearing such items.

"The problem we have is Customs officers at the ports where the CGC may not notice them. We hope they will not frustrate the bidders in the name of seeking to extort them; for me, this online process remains the best if handled well," he maintained.

E-auction, a transparent move - Customs

The Customs PRO, Joseph Attah, in a reaction, said the auction of seized goods had never been done by registered auctioneers.

"Auction of seized or overtime goods is a statutory function of the service. It has never been done by registered auctioneers.

"Section 31 (9) of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) empowers the service to sell goods deposited in Customs' warehouses. This does not fall within their purview," Attah explained.

Another senior officer who is privy to the auction process said: "To stem the tide of corruption, there is a clause that no officer or their immediate family ýcan bid, even by proxy. Customs officers have been denied of the platform completely.

"As professionals, maybe they want to get token fees from the auction process. What they should do is visit or write to the management of Customs to seek for partnership," the officer concluded.