26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG to Strengthen Economic Ties With Tunisia

By Abdullateef Salau

The federal government has expressed readiness to expand economic cooperation with Tunisia, Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has said.

The minister, who led top government officials to the Federal Republic of Tunisia, stated this weekend at the Carthage Palace, where they were received by the country's president, Béji Caied Essebsi.

Onyeama, in a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, said expanding trade ties with the North African country was to explore and benefit from investment opportunities in both countries.

He stressed the need to raise cooperation between all African countries, considering that trade exchange between them is still weak.

He expressed his admiration for the success of the democratic transition in Tunisia and the efforts made by the President to achieve greater stability in the country despite national and regional challenges.

On his part, the Tunisian President stressed the importance of intensifying exchange of visits between senior officials of the two countries.

He also extended his invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Tunisia at his convenience.

President Essebsi called for a comprehensive and unified strategy to develop cooperation between African countries in all fields.

This, he said, should include economic development and ways to combat terrorism through close coordination and cooperation among all the countries of the continent.

