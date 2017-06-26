Nigeria: 'No Entity Rescued Niger Delta Environment Like Nigeria LNG'

interview

The House of Representatives recently passed a bill seeking to amend the NLNG Act to compel the company to pay three per cent of its total annual budget to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). What is the NDDC asking for and why is NLNG disputing it?

What they are asking for is for the NLNG to pay three per cent of its annual budget to NDDC, but mark you that is not the key point. The key point is that there is the NLNG Act which protects the company and does not allow you to charge levies that are not of general application to companies in Nigeria.

So, when there are special directives like this, the law insulates the company from it. For you to insert one per cent or half a per cent into the law you have to break those guarantees and assurances that our government swore to uphold, that is where the problem is.

Specifically they had to break off in schedule two, paragraph one, two, three and six to enable them to insert the three per cent into the law. Having broken those safeguards, the company is wide open; anybody can slam anything on NLNG. This is in addition to the fact that you have breached on your promises, you have negated your agreement, that is the issue.

What is the implication for Nigeria if this amendment goes ahead?

I don't have to tell Nigerians our stories in terms of how NLNG has generated revenues for the Federal Government. The country invested $1.2bn in the NLNG and we have paid back to the government $15bn as dividends, we have also paid through our purchase of gas, $23bn, we have generated revenue that has impacted on Nigeria, $90bn.

The assets which we have sitting now in Nigeria which cannot be taken away is worth $11bn. This was a project in which we invested $1.2bn. When the current administration came into office we were already due for tax payment. So, it was part of the tax proceeds that we paid running into billions that bailed out the country.

The significance of this singular project to our country doesn't require any emphasis. But this is the golden project that we are toying with. The message that sends to the international community is pretty clear because if you can deal with your own golden boy this way then what chances do other people have? And this project, in a few years, is expected to attract another $25bn investment in Train 7 as we expand. $25bn is equivalent to our national reserve today, just one project.

If this amendment goes ahead, clearly investors would have lost confidence and chances are that they would not like to invest any further because this is a business that requires long term gestation; especially in periods like this that the margins are so small. This $25bn is being pursued away by the amendment.

That project was billed to attract 18,000 jobs; the implication of that for security and peace in the Niger Delta is obvious for anyone, but with this kind of amendment we will be chasing that away.

Some of us who come from the Niger Delta can't tell the difference between night and day because of the flaring. The only opportunity that Nigeria has explored to put out the fire, the flares burning and causing damage on the environment continuously is the NLNG. This is because the company has the ability to buy the gas that was flared. Before NLNG came in, we were one of the highest gas flaring nations in the world; flaring at about 65 per cent, but because NLNG was established, it reduced it to less than 20 per cent.

We were hoping that Train 7 would be able to take in more flares and eventually bring down flares to less than 10 per cent.

But no one that has been involved in passing the bill at the House appears to understand the implication of what they are doing because if we throw away that project (Train 7), flaring will remain at the level it is and it will continue to burn and damage the Niger Delta.

Yet they claim they are doing this (amendment for the Niger Delta.) I need to emphasise this, what is going to happen to the Niger Delta? This biggest project that is coming, worth over $25bn will go away. Those who love the Niger Delta are those pursuing the project to go away? That is the question.

18,000 job opportunities that will mostly go to the Niger Delta being driven away by this same amendment.

Why is NLNG shying away from paying the three per cent levy stipulated by Section 14(i) of the Act NDDC Act for oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta?

The principle of the establishment of the NDDC was to develop the area and mitigate the impact of oil and gas producing companies. Nigeria LNG was established by the Federal Government to rescue the environment. This is the singular entity that has the greatest positive impact on rescuing the Niger Delta from pollution by capturing the flares and reducing the flares.

If we were to give award as Niger Delta people to an organisation that has helped us to live a better life, it will be the Nigeria LNG.

NLNG is said to be a gas processing company, but this company buys gas for obvious reasons; including the gas to be flared. So, it doesn't produce anything, NLNG does not produce anything. It is like you are a cassava or wheat farmer and I come and I buy from you. What devastation have I done to the environment? We need to think as Nigerians and examine the people who are spinning this thesis.

Further, let me imagine that you are now considering charging even those who are doing good, those who are there rescuing the environment and even those who are buying gas, Nigeria LNG is not the only company that buys gas. Fertilizer companies buy gas, electricity and petrochemical companies buy gas; how come nobody is after them?

The upstream companies pay the three per cent. Investors in Nigeria LNG include Shell, Total, Agip; they pay three per cent. NLNG as a different entity formed by them goes to buy the gas upon which they have already paid three per cent. Now you come to the front end and pay another three per cent? Nigerians let us look at this matter; must we kill anything that is successful?

How did you approach the National Assembly with your argument?

Usually when the House wants to work on a bill they will ask for a public hearing for stakeholders to come and make presentation. So, they invited us as well and we were asked to make presentation for five minutes, we protested but they asked us to package our argument and send to the secretariat and they will look at it. Since that time we have had series of engagements to explain and explain to them sometimes one-on-one. After some time they went quiet and we thought maybe they had understood; then suddenly before we knew it, they passed it.

Am yet to hear an argument to which we cannot explain facts.

There have been court judgments over this matter; didn't the rulings settle the dispute?

NDDC took NLNG to court to extract this three per cent in the lower court and we won. NDDC appealed, the appeal court threw out the case and again NDDC lost. The matter went up to the Supreme Court, still NDDC lost. Having failed through the entire respected ladder of our judiciary, NDDC took recourse to go and change the rules of the game.

Are you considering approaching international tribunals?

The shareholders will make the decision (whether to approach international court) because we are owned by shareholders.

What options does the NLNG have now?

This is the option we have (media), to let Nigerians know. Do something now; don't say tomorrow that we didn't tell you, the impact will be heavy.