Johannesburg — Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday that corruption is a grave concern in Africa, and needs to be aggressively dealt with to ensure regional economic development and to attract foreign investments.

Speaking at the South Africa-Zimbabwe business conference in Johannesburg, Mnangagwa said Africa's citizens are key in the fight against corruption, and urged them to join governments in the fight.

"Corruption is a very serious issue in Africa. It is an issue of grave concern to government not only in Zimbabwe (but also) in the whole region," he stated.

Transparency International (TIZ), a global civil society organisation, last year reported that Zimbabwe is losing at least US$1 billion annually to corruption, with police and local government officials being among the worst offenders.

"We are continuously dealing with the issues of legislation to fight corruption. We continually try to improve legislation to give them more teeth, but still it remains a huge concern in Zimbabwe, and probably in the region," Mnangagwa said.

He also called on his compatriots, the South African business community and international investors to invest in his country.

The presidents of Zimbabwe and South Africa last year signed a bi-national commission agreement. The vice president said there is a need for continued strengthening of cooperation in investment and trade between the two nations.

He reiterated that Zimbabwe has and is in the process of improving the ease of doing business. There are nine bills that have been drafted to ease doing business in the country.

Zimbabwean finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said they have been getting financial assistance from South African government institutions like the Industrial Development Corporation, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Public Investment Corporation.

"We are now looking for big volumes of financial assistance from the South African government. We are also working towards normalising relations with Breton Woods institutions (the IMF and World Bank)," he added.

South African ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete said the two governments should continue to engage to improve their economies and the livelihoods of the people.

"There is a strong affinity, which bonds us together. South Africa and Zimbabwe should pull together for the betterment of the people," Mbete said.

- Nampa-Xinhua