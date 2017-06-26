Nigeria: Commom Wealth Youth Games - Dalung Charges Athletes to Work Hard

Athletes in camp, preparing for the forthcoming Common-wealth Youth Games scheduled to hold in Nassau, Bahamas in July, have been charged to work hard and present themselves as worthy ambassadors during the games.

Barrister Solomon Dalung gave the charge when he visited the athletes in camp at the Package B Hostel, National Stadium Abuja at the weekend. He urged them to believe in their ability to excel and back it up with hard work through consistent training and discipline.

"I came here to encourage you and to see how you all are faring in camp. I'm aware that you have already spent one month and will be leaving for the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas soon.

I want you to believe in yourselves because self confidence will help you not only in your career as athletes but also in life. Do your best and maintain a high level of discipline in camp. I urge you to be the best that you can to lift your career and also win laurels not only for yourselves but for our country, Nigeria.

"I want to assure you that all your camp allowances will paid in time without complaints but to whom much is given, much is also expected. We implore you to do your best and ensure that Nigeria's flag is hoisted in the Bahamas during the Youth Commonwealth Games" Dalung said.

Responding, the captain of the team Miss Knowlege Omovoh promised on behalf of the athletes, that they will make Nigeria proud.

The 17-year old 200m and 400m runner from Delta state thanked the Minister, whose visit she said will boost the morale of the athletes.

"I want to thank you for finding time to visit us in camp today. We are grateful to you for your motivational talk. We promise that we will put in our best to make the country proud"

Team Nigeria will be represented by 26 athletes taking part in 7 sports namely; swimming, athletics, beach volleyball, cycling, boxing, tennis and judo.

About 50 athletes are currently in camp at the Package B Hostel , National Stadium Abuja while the boxers are camping in Lagos.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games which is the 6th edition will feature athletes between the ages of 14-18 years from 70 nations.