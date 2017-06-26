26 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Akeredolu to Send List of 18 Commissioner-Nominees This Week

By Dayo Johnson

Akure--THE list of commissioner nominees in Ondo State is ready and would be forwarded to the state House of Assembly this week by Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Vanguard was reliably informed, weekend, that the governor has agreed to increase the cabinet members to 18.

Barring any changes the list will be forwarded to the lawmakers on Wednesday and the screening is slated for Thursday and Friday.

Their approval and subsequent swearing in would take place next week according to an inside source.

Akeredolu had wanted a compact cabinet but was prevailed upon to expand the cabinet to reflect the 18 council areas of the state.

With this each of the council areas is sure of having a representative in the would-be cabinet.

Reliable sources hinted that leaders of the three council areas who were delaying the submission of the list have agreed to settle for their nominees during this Muslim festivity and get across to the governor.

Likely names on the list as at the time of filing this report include; Yemi Olowolabi, Gboyega Adefarati, Wale Akinterinwa, Timehin Adelegbe, Femi Agagu, Yetunde Adeyanju, Saka Yusuf and Sam Erejuwa.

