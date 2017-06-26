Nigeria: Sexagenarian Kidnapped in Ughelli

Ughelli — GUNMEN, suspected to be kidnappers, weekend, abducted a sexagenarian and father of an Ughelli-based wine dealer at Ughelli, Delta State.

The victim, Amos Esemudje, father of the owner of a popular fast food and petrol station in Ughelli, was said to have been abducted at his shop along the busy Post Office Road, located a few kilometres from the headquarters of the Ughelli Area Police Command.

Giving details of the incident, an eyewitness told Vanguard that the hoodlums came to the wine shop under the pretence of wanting to purchase a large quantity of drinks only for them to abduct the victim.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, "the gunmen arrived the shop in a black SUV and another Honda saloon car, nudged the victim with their gun and accompanied him into the waiting SUV before zooming off."

Though the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, could not confirm the incident when contacted, a senior police officer at the Ughelli 'A' Division told Vanguard that the matter was reported at the station by a family member of the victim, adding that investigations into the incident is ongoing.