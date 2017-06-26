Nigeria: Lagos School Kidnap Day 33 - Hope of Abducted Students Release Dashed

Lagos--Parents of the six abducted Senior Secondary School students of Lagos state Model College, Igbonla, Epe, were weekend, elated when rumours that their children would be released by midnight Saturday, filtered in.

Vanguard gathered that they waited patiently, without winking, from 11pm Saturday till 6am Sunday. But they were crestfallen when nothing was heard either from the kidnappers, their children or the person that reportedly informed them of the students' possible release.

The parents were not given any particular place to pick their children but asked to wait for a call after the captives would have been dropped .

When one of the parents was contacted, he answered reluctantly, saying that the long stay of the students in the kidnappers den had wearied him.

The devastated father said; " We could not go to church today (yesterday)because we expected that they would have returned. When it was 5am and nothing was heard, my wife became so apprehensive that her sister had to take her away.

"I am particularly confused on what next to do. When will this wait end? When shall we see our children again? This has dragged for too long. What is the crime of the innocent students.?"

Another parent who also spoke with Vanguard , could not hide his consternation on the delay of students.

She said: "I am totally disappointed with this whole matter. This is when government ought to do something. Government keeps saying we should be patient, that they would ensure their release. But there is nothing on ground to show that government is doing anything.

They are only doing this to us because of our status. Had one of the children been that of a government official would they sit comfortable and watch with hands folded? I am pissed off to say the least.

The police on the other hand seem to have forgotten us. Rather they are celebrating the arrest of one Evans.

"Last week the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, zone 2, met with the state government and disclosed that new measures were being taken to ensure that our children were released soon. One would have expected the students to have been released by now.

"That was why we were hopeful of their return when we were informed that they would be released Saturday midnight. But once again, our hope has been dashed. I am disappointed at the government and Police."

Continuing, she said; "We are afraid as it is, because we do not know what has befallen our children. These were children who were never reported sick, neither were they involved in an accident. They were only sent like their contemporaries elsewhere to school , only for this calamity to befall them. This is the longest students have been kept in kidnappers den , apart from the Chibok students," she stated.

However, the Police still insisted that efforts were on to ensure their rescue. Police sources said; "It is not as if we don't know what we are doing. Cases like this have been unmasked before. We have always told the parents to calm down that their children will return safely.

"Their reaction is expected but it is advised that they calm down and watch as events unfold. You don't expect us to go to the creeks and confront the kidnappers, no, that will be wrong because the children we are trying to save may end up loosing their lives either through bullets or may be forced to jump into the river to escape and who knows, they may not be able to swim. If this happens, we (Police) will still be at the receiving end of the blame."