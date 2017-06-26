Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Osinbajo, Governors Preach Peace, Unity

AS Nigerian muslims, yesterday, joined their counterparts in the rest of the world to celebrate Eid-el-Fitiri, Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, said President Muhammadu Buhari would complete the service of the mandate given to him by Nigerians in good health.

This came as state governors called on Nigerians to embrace peace and live in unity for the growth and development of the country.

Osinbajo, who spoke while receiving the Muslim community who paid him a visit in his official residence at Aguda House, as part of Sallah celebrations, also reiterated that the unity of the country was not negotiable and that President Buhari's administration would do everything possible to sustain the unity among citizens of the country.

While praying for Buhari's quick recovery and safe return to the country, Prof. Osinbajo said the President still had a lot to do for Nigeria.

He said: "We are praying everyday and we know that the Lord God Almighty who we serve will bring our President back in good health and that he will serve this nation with the same determination and spirit of oneness, the same spirit with which he has always served this nation from when he was a young man.

"He will serve this nation and complete the period of his service in good health, in good shape and our country will be the better for it."

Osinbajo said staying together as one country would give room for more development and also enhance welfare of the people.

"Your ethnicity doesn't matter and that is why for us, unity is so important that we must work together to make sure that our country is able to take care of the millions of people we govern.

"God expects us to take care of the poor and those suffering, to ensure that we use government resources only in such a way that will be for the good of majority of our people."

He further re-echoed President Buhari's Sallah message to citizens, saying the country must remain united.

Unity not negotiable

Osinbajo, who emphasised the gains of unity to include love towards one another, integrity, enjoying the endowments of the nation, gaining respect globally and diversity among others, said: "Our unity is not negotiable. We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with. So many nations envy what we have as a nation."

El-Rufai preaches unity at Sallah

Similarly, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, called on Nigerians to come together and jointly resist the agents of division in the country.

Speaking after Eid-el-Fitiri prayers in Kauru town, headquarters of Kauru Local Government Area of the state, he said Nigerians should not allow agents of doom to realize their sinister agenda, adding, "let us be uncompromising about maintaining peace and promoting harmony."

Governor Samuel Ortom

Also, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in a goodwill message through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, called for prayers, peaceful coexistence and sacrifice among the Muslim faithful and the people of the state. saying that the recently signed anti-open grazing and anti-kidnapping laws were to foster peace and security in the state.

Aminu Tambuwal

From Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal called on Nigerians to engage in acts that would promote national integration and brotherhood.

The governor, in a state-wide broadcast to mark the end of Ramadan culminating in celebrations, also admonished the people to share joy with the less privileged.

Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla

On his part, Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla of Adamawa State, enjoined Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious inclinations, to see themselves as brothers and sisters and to live in peace and harmony.

According to him, no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos.

He used the occasion to assure non-indigenes of their safety stressing that Adamawa State belongs to all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe and religion .

Governor Aminu Masari

Similarly, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, in a message through his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, said: "As a period of deep reflection, prayers, show of kindness and generosity as well as demonstration of love, the month of Ramadan came at a time when these virtues are needed to serve as a tonic for national and global rebirth and unity against the evils of insecurity and economic meltdown. Indeed, the timing could not have come at a more opportune moment when Nigeria needs prayers from all well-meaning citizens to get it through this challenging period."

Governor Abiola Ajimobi

In Ibadan, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, said, "Since Ramadan fasting symbolizes the period of spiritual rejuvenation, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to put into practice the teachings of Prophet Muhammed. Part of such teachings is to be our brother's keepers and ensure service to humanity. May our prayers during the holy month be answered and may our good deeds be rewarded by Allah."

Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Peter Duru, Ben Agande, Samuel Oyadongha,Dayo Johnson, Ndahi Marama, Umar Yusuf, Abdallah El-Kurebe, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Bashir Bello & Adeola Badru