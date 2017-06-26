Nigeria: Go Into Farming, Okowa Charges Politicians

Agbor — DELTA State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, weekend, charged Nigerian politicians to go into farming, insisting that investing in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, was the quickest way to grow the nation's economy.

Speaking at the one day Ika Economic and Investment Summit with the theme: Exploiting the Economic Potentials of Ika Nation through Strategic Partnerships, held in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state, Okowa said MSMEs would also ensure speedy technological development of the country.

He said: "As it concerns MSMEs, we have done a lot to encourage our people to be entrepreneurs but a lot more needs to be done. Many of our people are not knowledgeable enough and as such, they make a lot of mistakes.

"We are not only training our people to acquire skills as government but, we are training our youths, equipping them to function on their own, mentor them to succeed as entrepreneurs because, education backed with skills is the way to go for our country."

Stressing the need for the people to go into agriculture, the governor said that job opportunities abound through the agriculture value chain, adding, "One of the ways to have an inclusive growth in our nation is agricultural production and its value chain.

"I am encouraging our politicians to go into farming as there are lots of benefits in farming. It is a great employer of labour. We have not been able to produce enough palm oil to meet the needs of Nigerians not to talk of export."

Chairman of the Summit and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in his remarks, emphasised the need to develop MSMEs so as to boost the nation's economy and reduce its dependence on oil.

Emefiele said MSMEs were also means of harnessing previously redundant and untapped human and material resources, adding that it was a reliable pedestal for inclusive growth, job creation and poverty reduction.