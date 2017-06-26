Nigeria: Picture With Evans - I Am Too Busy to Reply Kate Henshaw, Says Abba Kyari

Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team , IRT, which arrested the most-wanted notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, yesterday, dismissed criticism by Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, on him and his team for posing with Evans in a shot that has gone viral, saying he was too busy to respond to such.

Henshaw took to her Twitter handle to express her disappointment over the photos of some plain-clothes policemen, posing for photos with Evans, saying "If these are policemen, shame on you! What is the meaning of this?"

However, the crime buster, ACP Abba Kyari, shared on his Facebook page yesterday: "Friends, please, the story going round in the social media that I responded to the negative remarks made against us by actress, Kate Henshaw, is false.

"That statement is not from me. I am too busy to respond to this type of trivial issue though it is unfortunate, when somebody goes the extra length and spent several years chasing an extremely smart, notorious and deadly criminal terrorising innocent citizens of this country for over 20 years and suddenly somebody feels ridiculing us is the best thing to do.

"The group picture we had with our biggest catch, Evans, was meant to be in our personal IRT Achievement Album, not the social media. Up till this moment, we don't know who sent it to the social media.

"We have hard copy album that carries all pictures of our outstanding achievements like the arrest of Godogodo, China, Nnamdi, Yemi Boss, Abdullahi, Victor, Vampire among others.

"These are the pictures/album that we keep even after retirement to celebrate our achievements and those pictures are for this album not social media.

"I am happy to snap the pictures with Evans our biggest catch like we did during Godogodo. It will remain in my album for life and By God's grace my grandchildren will see same pictures and give kudos to their grandpa.

"She (Henshaw) is entitled to her opinion. Nobody should join issues with her and I wish her the best. Many thanks to all my friends and well-wishers."